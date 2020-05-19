5313 Abbywood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269 Hamilton Circle
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New carpet and paint. Open concept living room, kitchen and breakfast area. Exterior of home recently pressure washed. Easy access to I-77 and Uptown. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
