Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:20 AM

5313 Abbywood Lane

5313 Abbywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5313 Abbywood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
New carpet and paint. Open concept living room, kitchen and breakfast area. Exterior of home recently pressure washed. Easy access to I-77 and Uptown.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Abbywood Lane have any available units?
5313 Abbywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5313 Abbywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Abbywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Abbywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5313 Abbywood Lane offer parking?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Abbywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Abbywood Lane have a pool?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Abbywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Abbywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 Abbywood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 Abbywood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

