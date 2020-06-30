All apartments in Charlotte
5312 Winterhaven Drive
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

5312 Winterhaven Drive

5312 Winterhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Winterhaven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,241 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Winterhaven Drive have any available units?
5312 Winterhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Winterhaven Drive have?
Some of 5312 Winterhaven Drive's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Winterhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Winterhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Winterhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Winterhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5312 Winterhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 5312 Winterhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5312 Winterhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Winterhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Winterhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5312 Winterhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 5312 Winterhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5312 Winterhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Winterhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Winterhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

