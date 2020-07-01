All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

5302 Tucker Court

5302 Tucker Court · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Tucker Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Tucker Court have any available units?
5302 Tucker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5302 Tucker Court currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Tucker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Tucker Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 Tucker Court is pet friendly.
Does 5302 Tucker Court offer parking?
No, 5302 Tucker Court does not offer parking.
Does 5302 Tucker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Tucker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Tucker Court have a pool?
No, 5302 Tucker Court does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Tucker Court have accessible units?
No, 5302 Tucker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Tucker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Tucker Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 Tucker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 Tucker Court does not have units with air conditioning.

