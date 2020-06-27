All apartments in Charlotte
525 Olmsted Park Place #M
525 Olmsted Park Place #M

525 Olmsted Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

525 Olmsted Park Pl, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
525 Olmsted Park Place #M - Just in time for summer fun! Live in the heart of Dilworth in adorable Olmsted Park! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully updated condo with an inviting balcony, plenty of parking, and neighborhood clubhouse & pool. Hardwoods in the main living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, new paint throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included. Walk to South End or Dilworth - retail, dining & breweries are just steps away, or jump on the light rail to Uptown Charlotte. This adorable condo won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4982611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M have any available units?
525 Olmsted Park Place #M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M have?
Some of 525 Olmsted Park Place #M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Olmsted Park Place #M currently offering any rent specials?
525 Olmsted Park Place #M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Olmsted Park Place #M pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place #M is pet friendly.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M offer parking?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place #M offers parking.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place #M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M have a pool?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place #M has a pool.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M have accessible units?
No, 525 Olmsted Park Place #M does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place #M have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Olmsted Park Place #M does not have units with dishwashers.
