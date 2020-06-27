Amenities

525 Olmsted Park Place #M - Just in time for summer fun! Live in the heart of Dilworth in adorable Olmsted Park! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully updated condo with an inviting balcony, plenty of parking, and neighborhood clubhouse & pool. Hardwoods in the main living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, new paint throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included. Walk to South End or Dilworth - retail, dining & breweries are just steps away, or jump on the light rail to Uptown Charlotte. This adorable condo won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



