525 Oakland Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
525 Oakland Avenue
525 Oakland Avenue
Location
525 Oakland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Weekly laundry service can be provided upon request.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
525 Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 525 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 525 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 525 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
