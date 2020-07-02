All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 525 Belton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
525 Belton Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

525 Belton Street

525 Belton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 Belton Street, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom 1.5 bath Single Story single family home available for rent. This home has a fenced yard, is surrounded by new homes and is close to Uptown and Sedgefield area. This rental can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Belton Street have any available units?
525 Belton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Belton Street have?
Some of 525 Belton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Belton Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Belton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Belton Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 Belton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 525 Belton Street offer parking?
No, 525 Belton Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 Belton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Belton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Belton Street have a pool?
No, 525 Belton Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Belton Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Belton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Belton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Belton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte