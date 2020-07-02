Rent Calculator
525 Belton Street
525 Belton Street
525 Belton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
525 Belton Street, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom 1.5 bath Single Story single family home available for rent. This home has a fenced yard, is surrounded by new homes and is close to Uptown and Sedgefield area. This rental can't be beat!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Belton Street have any available units?
525 Belton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 525 Belton Street have?
Some of 525 Belton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 525 Belton Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Belton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Belton Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 Belton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 525 Belton Street offer parking?
No, 525 Belton Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 Belton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Belton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Belton Street have a pool?
No, 525 Belton Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Belton Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Belton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Belton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Belton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
