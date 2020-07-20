Rent Calculator
5245 Ficus Tree Lane
Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:18 PM
5245 Ficus Tree Lane
5245 Ficus Tree Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5245 Ficus Tree Ln, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Lovely, bright, condo with style. Pool in community. Private patio just off kitchen.
(RLNE3716359)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane have any available units?
5245 Ficus Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane have?
Some of 5245 Ficus Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5245 Ficus Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Ficus Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Ficus Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 Ficus Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5245 Ficus Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5245 Ficus Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5245 Ficus Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5245 Ficus Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Ficus Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5245 Ficus Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
