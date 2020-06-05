All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 524 Ambassador Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
524 Ambassador Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:26 PM

524 Ambassador Street

524 Ambassador Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

524 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE”

Lovely two-bedroom, one-bathroom, single family home convieniently located near uptown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Ambassador Street have any available units?
524 Ambassador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 524 Ambassador Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 Ambassador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Ambassador Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Ambassador Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 Ambassador Street offer parking?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have a pool?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have accessible units?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte