Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
524 Ambassador Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:26 PM
1 of 13
524 Ambassador Street
524 Ambassador Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
524 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE”
Lovely two-bedroom, one-bathroom, single family home convieniently located near uptown Charlotte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 524 Ambassador Street have any available units?
524 Ambassador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 524 Ambassador Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 Ambassador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Ambassador Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Ambassador Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 Ambassador Street offer parking?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have a pool?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have accessible units?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Ambassador Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Ambassador Street does not have units with air conditioning.
