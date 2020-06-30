Rent Calculator
5227 Shady Grove Ln
5227 Shady Grove Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5227 Shady Grove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5227 Shady Grove Ln Available 04/01/20 Near South Tryon and Tyvola - Coming soon. No showing Yet
3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom home located near South Tryon and Tyvola.
(RLNE5501130)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have any available units?
5227 Shady Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5227 Shady Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Shady Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Shady Grove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Shady Grove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln offer parking?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
