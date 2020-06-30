All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5227 Shady Grove Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5227 Shady Grove Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

5227 Shady Grove Ln

5227 Shady Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5227 Shady Grove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5227 Shady Grove Ln Available 04/01/20 Near South Tryon and Tyvola - Coming soon. No showing Yet

3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom home located near South Tryon and Tyvola.

(RLNE5501130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have any available units?
5227 Shady Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5227 Shady Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Shady Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Shady Grove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Shady Grove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln offer parking?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Shady Grove Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 Shady Grove Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte