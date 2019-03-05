All apartments in Charlotte
5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr

5224 Raspberry Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Raspberry Knoll Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr have any available units?
5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr have?
Some of 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr offers parking.
Does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr have a pool?
No, 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Raspberry Knoll Dr has units with dishwashers.

