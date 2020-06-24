All apartments in Charlotte
5224 Crane Point Drive

5224 Crane Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Crane Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
McAlpine Glen - Open living room, dining and kitchen. Cul-de-sac lot. Master has nice garden tub.

(RLNE4181720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Crane Point Drive have any available units?
5224 Crane Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Crane Point Drive have?
Some of 5224 Crane Point Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Crane Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Crane Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Crane Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Crane Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Crane Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Crane Point Drive offers parking.
Does 5224 Crane Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Crane Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Crane Point Drive have a pool?
No, 5224 Crane Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Crane Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 5224 Crane Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Crane Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Crane Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
