5220 Raspberry Knoll Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1-car garage! Freshly painted throughout! The living room has neutral carpet and open to the kitchen with black appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, and dining area. The upper level includes the master suite with bathroom, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry are located upstairs. Close to Charlotte Douglas Airport, shopping, Uptown and easy access to interstates! Lawn care included!! Schedule a showing today!!