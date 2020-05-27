Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
522 W Cama St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 W Cama St
522 West Cama Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
522 West Cama Street, Charlotte, NC 28217
York Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
522 W Cama St Available 04/01/20 Close to S. Tryon and I 77 - Coming soon. No showing Yet
3 Bedroom and 1 bathroom home. Located near S. Tryon and I 77.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5501181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 W Cama St have any available units?
522 W Cama St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 522 W Cama St currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Cama St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Cama St pet-friendly?
No, 522 W Cama St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 522 W Cama St offer parking?
No, 522 W Cama St does not offer parking.
Does 522 W Cama St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W Cama St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Cama St have a pool?
No, 522 W Cama St does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Cama St have accessible units?
No, 522 W Cama St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Cama St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W Cama St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W Cama St have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W Cama St does not have units with air conditioning.
