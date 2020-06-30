Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2
5214 Clearmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5214 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
Sheffield Park
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom apartment in the heart of East Charlotte
water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have any available units?
5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte