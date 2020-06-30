All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2

5214 Clearmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
Sheffield Park

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom apartment in the heart of East Charlotte
water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have any available units?
5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Clearmont Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

