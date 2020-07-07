Rent Calculator
5206 Amity Springs Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:58 PM
5206 Amity Springs Drive
5206 Amity Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5206 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5206 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5206 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 Amity Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5206 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5206 Amity Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5206 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 Amity Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 Amity Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 Amity Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
