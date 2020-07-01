5175 Murrayhill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated Tri-level. Replacement windows. 20x17 deck. covered porch. Large private back yard.

This house is also on the market for $435,000. Owner will sell or lease.