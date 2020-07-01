Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5175 Murrayhill Road.
Charlotte, NC
5175 Murrayhill Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5175 Murrayhill Road
5175 Murrayhill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5175 Murrayhill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Tri-level. Replacement windows. 20x17 deck. covered porch. Large private back yard.
This house is also on the market for $435,000. Owner will sell or lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5175 Murrayhill Road have any available units?
5175 Murrayhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5175 Murrayhill Road have?
Some of 5175 Murrayhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5175 Murrayhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5175 Murrayhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5175 Murrayhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5175 Murrayhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5175 Murrayhill Road offer parking?
No, 5175 Murrayhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5175 Murrayhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5175 Murrayhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5175 Murrayhill Road have a pool?
No, 5175 Murrayhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5175 Murrayhill Road have accessible units?
No, 5175 Murrayhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5175 Murrayhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5175 Murrayhill Road has units with dishwashers.
