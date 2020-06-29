All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5137 Deerton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5137 Deerton Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:26 PM

5137 Deerton Road

5137 Deerton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5137 Deerton Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Deerton Road have any available units?
5137 Deerton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5137 Deerton Road currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Deerton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Deerton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5137 Deerton Road is pet friendly.
Does 5137 Deerton Road offer parking?
No, 5137 Deerton Road does not offer parking.
Does 5137 Deerton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Deerton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Deerton Road have a pool?
No, 5137 Deerton Road does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Deerton Road have accessible units?
No, 5137 Deerton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Deerton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Deerton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 Deerton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5137 Deerton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte