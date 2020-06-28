All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5136 Boulware CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5136 Boulware CT
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

5136 Boulware CT

5136 Boulware Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Providence Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5136 Boulware Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home located in highly desirable neighborhood!

Get Ready to experience a home filled with natural light. You’re greeted by a breathtaking foyer followed by a large spacious dining area. In this one of a kind 4 bedroom home you will discover an elegantly crafted kitchen with granite counters, and stainless appliances. You won’t run out of cabinet or counter space and the breakfast bar
offers more room for those extra small appliances. The breakfast nook with its wall of windows, flows seamlessly into the comfortable den with imposing fireplace and adds to the open ambiance.

Comfortably located on the second level, is the immense bedrooms. The stylish master bath features an elegant tub, separate shower and distinct cabinets with his and her sink.

Get Ready to Entertain and Enjoy Relaxation with your own private pool ! Lawn and Pool Maintenance Included .Cleaning and lawn maintenance will be handled throughout your lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Boulware CT have any available units?
5136 Boulware CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Boulware CT have?
Some of 5136 Boulware CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Boulware CT currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Boulware CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Boulware CT pet-friendly?
No, 5136 Boulware CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5136 Boulware CT offer parking?
No, 5136 Boulware CT does not offer parking.
Does 5136 Boulware CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 Boulware CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Boulware CT have a pool?
Yes, 5136 Boulware CT has a pool.
Does 5136 Boulware CT have accessible units?
No, 5136 Boulware CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Boulware CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 Boulware CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte