5136 Boulware CT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Home located in highly desirable neighborhood!



Get Ready to experience a home filled with natural light. You’re greeted by a breathtaking foyer followed by a large spacious dining area. In this one of a kind 4 bedroom home you will discover an elegantly crafted kitchen with granite counters, and stainless appliances. You won’t run out of cabinet or counter space and the breakfast bar

offers more room for those extra small appliances. The breakfast nook with its wall of windows, flows seamlessly into the comfortable den with imposing fireplace and adds to the open ambiance.



Comfortably located on the second level, is the immense bedrooms. The stylish master bath features an elegant tub, separate shower and distinct cabinets with his and her sink.



Get Ready to Entertain and Enjoy Relaxation with your own private pool ! Lawn and Pool Maintenance Included .Cleaning and lawn maintenance will be handled throughout your lease!