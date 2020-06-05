Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5127 Silabert Avenue
5127 Silabert Avenue
5127 Silabert Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
5127 Silabert Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
- Well maintained home in the Anthem Community. Lovely landscaping and space for a garden.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4776693)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5127 Silabert Avenue have any available units?
5127 Silabert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5127 Silabert Avenue have?
Some of 5127 Silabert Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5127 Silabert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Silabert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Silabert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Silabert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5127 Silabert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Silabert Avenue offers parking.
Does 5127 Silabert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Silabert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Silabert Avenue have a pool?
No, 5127 Silabert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Silabert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5127 Silabert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Silabert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Silabert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
