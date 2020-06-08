All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

5124 Queen Anne Road

5124 Queen Anne Road · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Queen Anne Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
PET FRIENDLY, Cute 3/1 ranch to Call Home near the heart of Charlotte. The renovated home features 3 Bed room, Living, Dining, a modern Kitchen, full Bath, storage building and washer-dryer hook-up. Real hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living room. The Kitchen features all appliances including a gas cooking range. Energy efficient windows, central HVAC, bright LED lighting, gas water heater and gas heating are just a few energy saving features of this professionally managed home. Large private fenced backyard provides a retreat from city life while living so close to almost everything in a quiet community.
Note: Regarding painting touch up, cleaning, blinds replacement and other minor maintenance items seller will take care of these items before the move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Queen Anne Road have any available units?
5124 Queen Anne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Queen Anne Road have?
Some of 5124 Queen Anne Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Queen Anne Road currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Queen Anne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Queen Anne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Queen Anne Road is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Queen Anne Road offer parking?
No, 5124 Queen Anne Road does not offer parking.
Does 5124 Queen Anne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Queen Anne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Queen Anne Road have a pool?
No, 5124 Queen Anne Road does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Queen Anne Road have accessible units?
No, 5124 Queen Anne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Queen Anne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Queen Anne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
