5124 Queen Anne Road

PET FRIENDLY, Cute 3/1 ranch to Call Home near the heart of Charlotte. The renovated home features 3 Bed room, Living, Dining, a modern Kitchen, full Bath, storage building and washer-dryer hook-up. Real hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living room. The Kitchen features all appliances including a gas cooking range. Energy efficient windows, central HVAC, bright LED lighting, gas water heater and gas heating are just a few energy saving features of this professionally managed home. Large private fenced backyard provides a retreat from city life while living so close to almost everything in a quiet community.

Note: Regarding painting touch up, cleaning, blinds replacement and other minor maintenance items seller will take care of these items before the move in.