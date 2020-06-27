Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
512 Mary Charlotte Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 Mary Charlotte Drive
512 Mary Charlotte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
512 Mary Charlotte Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South
University City South
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 story home in University area, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, all bedroom are upper level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive have any available units?
512 Mary Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive have?
Some of 512 Mary Charlotte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 Mary Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Mary Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Mary Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 Mary Charlotte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Mary Charlotte Drive offers parking.
Does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Mary Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Mary Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Mary Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Mary Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Mary Charlotte Drive has units with dishwashers.
