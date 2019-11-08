Rent Calculator
5118 Berkeley Creek Lane
5118 Berkeley Creek Lane
5118 Berkeley Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5118 Berkeley Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkeley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane have any available units?
5118 Berkeley Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane have?
Some of 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Berkeley Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 Berkeley Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
