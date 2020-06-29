All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

5108 Blue Spruce Lane

5108 Blue Spruce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Blue Spruce Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,980 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5452050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane have any available units?
5108 Blue Spruce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5108 Blue Spruce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Blue Spruce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Blue Spruce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane offer parking?
No, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane has a pool.
Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane have accessible units?
No, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Blue Spruce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Blue Spruce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
