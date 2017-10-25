All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5103 Lawrence Orr Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5103 Lawrence Orr Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5103 Lawrence Orr Road

5103 Lawrence Orr Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5103 Lawrence Orr Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,591 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road have any available units?
5103 Lawrence Orr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road have?
Some of 5103 Lawrence Orr Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Lawrence Orr Road currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Lawrence Orr Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Lawrence Orr Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 Lawrence Orr Road is pet friendly.
Does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road offer parking?
Yes, 5103 Lawrence Orr Road does offer parking.
Does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 Lawrence Orr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road have a pool?
No, 5103 Lawrence Orr Road does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road have accessible units?
No, 5103 Lawrence Orr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 Lawrence Orr Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 Lawrence Orr Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte