Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM

509 E Tremont Avenue

509 East Tremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 East Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
BEST PORCH IN DILWORTH. Walk To The Light Rail, Restaurants & Shops in the Heart of Dilworth from this Charming Bungalow. Fully Updated & Move In Ready. Lovely Patio in the Back Yard with Privacy Fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E Tremont Avenue have any available units?
509 E Tremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E Tremont Avenue have?
Some of 509 E Tremont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E Tremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 E Tremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E Tremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 E Tremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 509 E Tremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 509 E Tremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 509 E Tremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 E Tremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E Tremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 E Tremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 E Tremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 E Tremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E Tremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 E Tremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
