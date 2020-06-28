509 East Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203 Dilworth
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEST PORCH IN DILWORTH. Walk To The Light Rail, Restaurants & Shops in the Heart of Dilworth from this Charming Bungalow. Fully Updated & Move In Ready. Lovely Patio in the Back Yard with Privacy Fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 E Tremont Avenue have any available units?
509 E Tremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E Tremont Avenue have?
Some of 509 E Tremont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E Tremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 E Tremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.