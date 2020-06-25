All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 507 Kingville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
507 Kingville Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

507 Kingville Drive

507 Kingville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hidden Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

507 Kingville Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits at just over 1100sf and is a must see. Featuring attached garage, black appliances, convenient location, and much more.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Kingville Drive have any available units?
507 Kingville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 507 Kingville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Kingville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Kingville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Kingville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 507 Kingville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Kingville Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Kingville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Kingville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Kingville Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Kingville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Kingville Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Kingville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Kingville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Kingville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Kingville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Kingville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte