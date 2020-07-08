All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

505 Ambassador Street

505 Ambassador Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bdrm apartment in 4 unit apartment building. Galley kitchen includes stove and refrig. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and vinyl flooring. Very convenient W. Charlotte location, close to Uptown and I-77/I-85 access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Ambassador Street have any available units?
505 Ambassador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Ambassador Street have?
Some of 505 Ambassador Street's amenities include ceiling fan, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Ambassador Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Ambassador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Ambassador Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 Ambassador Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 505 Ambassador Street offer parking?
No, 505 Ambassador Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 Ambassador Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Ambassador Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Ambassador Street have a pool?
No, 505 Ambassador Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Ambassador Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Ambassador Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Ambassador Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Ambassador Street does not have units with dishwashers.

