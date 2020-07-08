505 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208 Enderly Park
Amenities
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bdrm apartment in 4 unit apartment building. Galley kitchen includes stove and refrig. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and vinyl flooring. Very convenient W. Charlotte location, close to Uptown and I-77/I-85 access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Ambassador Street have any available units?
505 Ambassador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Ambassador Street have?
Some of 505 Ambassador Street's amenities include ceiling fan, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Ambassador Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Ambassador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.