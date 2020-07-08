Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
504 Goldstaff Lane
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
504 Goldstaff Lane
504 Goldstaff Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
504 Goldstaff Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Easy access to I77 and I485, walk to arrowood rd light rail station, excellent location, quiet community, fresh paint and newer floors, ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane have any available units?
504 Goldstaff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 504 Goldstaff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
504 Goldstaff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Goldstaff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 504 Goldstaff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane offer parking?
No, 504 Goldstaff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Goldstaff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane have a pool?
No, 504 Goldstaff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane have accessible units?
No, 504 Goldstaff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Goldstaff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Goldstaff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Goldstaff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
