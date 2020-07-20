All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2019

5017 Wedgewood Dr

5017 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Fantastic Madison Park location! - Property Id: 117040

3/2 in hip Madison Park neighborhood, close proximity to shopping, dining, and light rail. Recently updated. Generous sized Mbr. Kitchen includes fridge, oven, microwave, disposal, granite counters. Private, fenced yard, patio and outdoor storage. 2 car carport. W/D included. Dogs ok subject to approval and pet fee. $1950/mo, $1250 lease deposit. Pest control included. Lawn service negotiable. Return of application fee after lease signing. $7000 min gross household income; credit, rental, and criminal background check required. You'll love this home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117040
Property Id 117040

(RLNE4850419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Wedgewood Dr have any available units?
5017 Wedgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Wedgewood Dr have?
Some of 5017 Wedgewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Wedgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Wedgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Wedgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 Wedgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5017 Wedgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Wedgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 5017 Wedgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5017 Wedgewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Wedgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 5017 Wedgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Wedgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5017 Wedgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Wedgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 Wedgewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
