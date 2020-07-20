5017 Wedgewood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/15/19 Fantastic Madison Park location! - Property Id: 117040



3/2 in hip Madison Park neighborhood, close proximity to shopping, dining, and light rail. Recently updated. Generous sized Mbr. Kitchen includes fridge, oven, microwave, disposal, granite counters. Private, fenced yard, patio and outdoor storage. 2 car carport. W/D included. Dogs ok subject to approval and pet fee. $1950/mo, $1250 lease deposit. Pest control included. Lawn service negotiable. Return of application fee after lease signing. $7000 min gross household income; credit, rental, and criminal background check required. You'll love this home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117040

Property Id 117040



(RLNE4850419)