Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5013 Sharon Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

5013 Sharon Road

5013 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Location Location! Wonderful SouthPark Condo! First Floor entry! Great 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with granite countertops and updated appliances. Washer/Dryer included. Master bedroom features great ensuite with large tile shower and walk in closet! Covered patio with storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Sharon Road have any available units?
5013 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Sharon Road have?
Some of 5013 Sharon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5013 Sharon Road offer parking?
No, 5013 Sharon Road does not offer parking.
Does 5013 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5013 Sharon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Sharon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5013 Sharon Road has a pool.
Does 5013 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 5013 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Sharon Road has units with dishwashers.
