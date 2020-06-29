5013 Sharon Road

Location Location! Wonderful SouthPark Condo! First Floor entry! Great 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with granite countertops and updated appliances. Washer/Dryer included. Master bedroom features great ensuite with large tile shower and walk in closet! Covered patio with storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
