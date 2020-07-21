All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

5011 Sharon Road

Location

5011 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Southpark condo. Open floor plan. Cathedral ceilings. Gas log fp. Hardwood floors. Short walk to Whole Foods and Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Sharon Road have any available units?
5011 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Sharon Road have?
Some of 5011 Sharon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5011 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5011 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Sharon Road offers parking.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 Sharon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 5011 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 5011 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 Sharon Road has units with dishwashers.
