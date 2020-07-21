Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5011 Sharon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5011 Sharon Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5011 Sharon Road
5011 Sharon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5011 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Southpark condo. Open floor plan. Cathedral ceilings. Gas log fp. Hardwood floors. Short walk to Whole Foods and Starbucks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5011 Sharon Road have any available units?
5011 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5011 Sharon Road have?
Some of 5011 Sharon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5011 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5011 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5011 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Sharon Road offers parking.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 Sharon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 5011 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 5011 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 Sharon Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte