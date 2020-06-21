5010 MESA VERDE RD

Amenities
3828 SQ feet Single Family house - Property Id: 292113
Very nice 5 Bed+1 bonus bedroom, 4 full-Bath full brick home in Stone Creek Ranch. Quiet street end location. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top, island and stainless appliances. Main floor features a bedroom with full bath, a family room and a formal living room. Refrigerator, brand new hardwood floor. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, and playground. Zoned for top public schools! School bus stop right around corner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292113
(RLNE5825097)