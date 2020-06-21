All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5010 MESA VERDE RD

5010 Mesa Verde Road · (704) 206-9918
Location

5010 Mesa Verde Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
3828 SQ feet Single Family house - Property Id: 292113

Very nice 5 Bed+1 bonus bedroom, 4 full-Bath full brick home in Stone Creek Ranch. Quiet street end location. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top, island and stainless appliances. Main floor features a bedroom with full bath, a family room and a formal living room. Refrigerator, brand new hardwood floor. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, and playground. Zoned for top public schools! School bus stop right around corner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292113
Property Id 292113

(RLNE5825097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 MESA VERDE RD have any available units?
5010 MESA VERDE RD has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 MESA VERDE RD have?
Some of 5010 MESA VERDE RD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 MESA VERDE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5010 MESA VERDE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 MESA VERDE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5010 MESA VERDE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5010 MESA VERDE RD offer parking?
No, 5010 MESA VERDE RD does not offer parking.
Does 5010 MESA VERDE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 MESA VERDE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 MESA VERDE RD have a pool?
Yes, 5010 MESA VERDE RD has a pool.
Does 5010 MESA VERDE RD have accessible units?
No, 5010 MESA VERDE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 MESA VERDE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 MESA VERDE RD has units with dishwashers.
