Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:05 PM

5008 Delivau Dr

5008 Delivau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Delivau Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Oak Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NOW AVAILABLE! Large 4 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home with NEW Roof, NEW Windows, NEW Paint interior and exterior, NEW light fixtures, and natural hardwood floors. Spacious home on the inside and large back yard. Close to bus transportation.

Schedule your own showing through Rently.com
No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 applications accepted.

Jump ahead of others and complete your application online at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Delivau Dr have any available units?
5008 Delivau Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5008 Delivau Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Delivau Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Delivau Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5008 Delivau Dr offer parking?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5008 Delivau Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Delivau Dr have a pool?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Delivau Dr have accessible units?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Delivau Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Delivau Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 Delivau Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
