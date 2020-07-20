5008 Delivau Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE! Large 4 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home with NEW Roof, NEW Windows, NEW Paint interior and exterior, NEW light fixtures, and natural hardwood floors. Spacious home on the inside and large back yard. Close to bus transportation.



Schedule your own showing through Rently.com

No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 applications accepted.



Jump ahead of others and complete your application online at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.