5007 Chestnut Lake Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM
1 of 1
5007 Chestnut Lake Dr
5007 Chestnut Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5007 Chestnut Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5007 Chestnut Lake Dr Available 05/31/19 COMING SOON! -
(RLNE4886363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr have any available units?
5007 Chestnut Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Chestnut Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Chestnut Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
