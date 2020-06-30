All apartments in Charlotte
5005 Spring Lane

Location

5005 Spring Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
granite counters
stainless steel
granite counters
stainless steel
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with features you will appreciate. Spacious flowing floor plan; Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundance of counter & cabinet space giving you all the ease to cook like a pro. Spacious bedrooms. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care of, this is what you call easy living!Located just minutes to eateries, shopping, hwys and so much more.
About 5005 Spring Arbor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
Directions:Take Prosperity Church Rd North at 1st roundabout. Continue on Prosperity Church Road at 2nd roundabout. Travel approx .7 miles and turn left on Summerford Rd. for entrance to community.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5005 Spring Lane have any available units?
5005 Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5005 Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5005 Spring Lane offer parking?
No, 5005 Spring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5005 Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 5005 Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 5005 Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 Spring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

