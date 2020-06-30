5005 Spring Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Brand New Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with features you will appreciate. Spacious flowing floor plan; Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundance of counter & cabinet space giving you all the ease to cook like a pro. Spacious bedrooms. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care of, this is what you call easy living!Located just minutes to eateries, shopping, hwys and so much more.

About 5005 Spring Arbor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213

Directions:Take Prosperity Church Rd North at 1st roundabout. Continue on Prosperity Church Road at 2nd roundabout. Travel approx .7 miles and turn left on Summerford Rd. for entrance to community.

Contact us to schedule a showing.