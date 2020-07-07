Rent Calculator
4943 Morgan Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM
1 of 10
4943 Morgan Street
4943 Morgan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4943 Morgan Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Recently Renovated Ranch Just Minutes from Uptown with Easy Access to I-85 & Hwy 16. Must See!!
(RLNE5169985)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4943 Morgan Street have any available units?
4943 Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4943 Morgan Street have?
Some of 4943 Morgan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4943 Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4943 Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4943 Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4943 Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 4943 Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4943 Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4943 Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 4943 Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4943 Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 4943 Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4943 Morgan Street has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
