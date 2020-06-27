All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4932 Magnasco Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4932 Magnasco Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

4932 Magnasco Lane

4932 Magnasco Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4932 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5068245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Magnasco Lane have any available units?
4932 Magnasco Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Magnasco Lane have?
Some of 4932 Magnasco Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Magnasco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Magnasco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Magnasco Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 Magnasco Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4932 Magnasco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Magnasco Lane offers parking.
Does 4932 Magnasco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Magnasco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Magnasco Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4932 Magnasco Lane has a pool.
Does 4932 Magnasco Lane have accessible units?
No, 4932 Magnasco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Magnasco Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Magnasco Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte