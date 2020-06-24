All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4923 Park Road

4923 Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! Only a few blocks away from restaurants/bars on Montford and Park Road shopping center! Renovated with granite counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Wood flooring in the living area. Private wooded view from the balcony. Washer and dryer included

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Tenant will also pay an additional $10 with each monthly rent payment to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Park Road have any available units?
4923 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 Park Road have?
Some of 4923 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 4923 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4923 Park Road offer parking?
No, 4923 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 4923 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4923 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Park Road have a pool?
No, 4923 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 4923 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
