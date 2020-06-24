4923 Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! Only a few blocks away from restaurants/bars on Montford and Park Road shopping center! Renovated with granite counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Wood flooring in the living area. Private wooded view from the balcony. Washer and dryer included



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Tenant will also pay an additional $10 with each monthly rent payment to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.