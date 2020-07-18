4922 Kotlik Drive

Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with 2-1/2 baths. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, appliances and seperate dining area. Window blinds, ceiling fan, neutral carpet and paint throughout. Rear patio. Prosperity Place is a pool community. Short commute to IBM, Tiaa-Creff, Wells Fargo CIC, UNCC. Quick access to Interstate I-485, to I-85 and I-77. Hop, skip and a jump to Uptown Charlotte. Shopping, medical, entertainment and restaurants close by. Small pet allowed with homeowner approval, 250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Face masks will be required to tour this home. Must follow the State of North Carolina and CDC Coronavirus recommendations and guidelines.