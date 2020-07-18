All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4922 Kotlik Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:34 PM

4922 Kotlik Drive

4922 Kotlik Drive · (704) 593-1102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4922 Kotlik Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with 2-1/2 baths. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, appliances and seperate dining area. Window blinds, ceiling fan, neutral carpet and paint throughout. Rear patio. Prosperity Place is a pool community. Short commute to IBM, Tiaa-Creff, Wells Fargo CIC, UNCC. Quick access to Interstate I-485, to I-85 and I-77. Hop, skip and a jump to Uptown Charlotte. Shopping, medical, entertainment and restaurants close by. Small pet allowed with homeowner approval, 250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Face masks will be required to tour this home. Must follow the State of North Carolina and CDC Coronavirus recommendations and guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Kotlik Drive have any available units?
4922 Kotlik Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Kotlik Drive have?
Some of 4922 Kotlik Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Kotlik Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Kotlik Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Kotlik Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Kotlik Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Kotlik Drive offer parking?
No, 4922 Kotlik Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4922 Kotlik Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4922 Kotlik Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Kotlik Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4922 Kotlik Drive has a pool.
Does 4922 Kotlik Drive have accessible units?
No, 4922 Kotlik Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Kotlik Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Kotlik Drive has units with dishwashers.
