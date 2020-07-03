All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4919 Magnasco Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4919 Magnasco Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

4919 Magnasco Lane

4919 Magnasco Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4919 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5741438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Magnasco Lane have any available units?
4919 Magnasco Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4919 Magnasco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Magnasco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Magnasco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Magnasco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4919 Magnasco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4919 Magnasco Lane offers parking.
Does 4919 Magnasco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Magnasco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Magnasco Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4919 Magnasco Lane has a pool.
Does 4919 Magnasco Lane have accessible units?
No, 4919 Magnasco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Magnasco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Magnasco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Magnasco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4919 Magnasco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte