Home
Charlotte, NC
4917 Winchester St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4917 Winchester St
4917 Winchester Street
No Longer Available
Location
4917 Winchester Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4917 Winchester St have any available units?
4917 Winchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4917 Winchester St currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Winchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Winchester St pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Winchester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4917 Winchester St offer parking?
No, 4917 Winchester St does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Winchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Winchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Winchester St have a pool?
No, 4917 Winchester St does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Winchester St have accessible units?
No, 4917 Winchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Winchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Winchester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Winchester St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Winchester St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
