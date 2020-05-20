Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4914 Valley Stream Road
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4914 Valley Stream Road
4914 Valley Stream Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4914 Valley Stream Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom ranch style home with a basement. Great location in the popular Selwyn Park subdivision. Home is near the Park Road shopping center
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road have any available units?
4914 Valley Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4914 Valley Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Valley Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Valley Stream Road pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Valley Stream Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Valley Stream Road offers parking.
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Valley Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road have a pool?
No, 4914 Valley Stream Road does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 4914 Valley Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Valley Stream Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Valley Stream Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Valley Stream Road does not have units with air conditioning.
