Charlotte, NC
4914 Horton Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM
4914 Horton Court
4914 Horton Court
No Longer Available
4914 Horton Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location in Madison Park, BASEMENT Apartment looks over large back yard. Efficency unit includes stove, refridgerator and all utilities.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4914 Horton Court have any available units?
4914 Horton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4914 Horton Court currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Horton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Horton Court pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Horton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4914 Horton Court offer parking?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not offer parking.
Does 4914 Horton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Horton Court have a pool?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Horton Court have accessible units?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Horton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Horton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
