All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4914 Horton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4914 Horton Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

4914 Horton Court

4914 Horton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4914 Horton Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location in Madison Park, BASEMENT Apartment looks over large back yard. Efficency unit includes stove, refridgerator and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Horton Court have any available units?
4914 Horton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4914 Horton Court currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Horton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Horton Court pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Horton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4914 Horton Court offer parking?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not offer parking.
Does 4914 Horton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Horton Court have a pool?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Horton Court have accessible units?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Horton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Horton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Horton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte