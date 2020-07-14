All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4913 Banfshire Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4913 Banfshire Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4913 Banfshire Road

4913 Banfshire Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4913 Banfshire Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home with Fenced-In Backyard and Storage
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,686 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE4531883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Banfshire Road have any available units?
4913 Banfshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 Banfshire Road have?
Some of 4913 Banfshire Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Banfshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Banfshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Banfshire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 Banfshire Road is pet friendly.
Does 4913 Banfshire Road offer parking?
No, 4913 Banfshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 4913 Banfshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Banfshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Banfshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 4913 Banfshire Road has a pool.
Does 4913 Banfshire Road have accessible units?
No, 4913 Banfshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Banfshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Banfshire Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte