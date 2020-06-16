All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4912 Magnasco Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4912 Magnasco Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

4912 Magnasco Lane

4912 Magnasco Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4912 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4957255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Magnasco Lane have any available units?
4912 Magnasco Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Magnasco Lane have?
Some of 4912 Magnasco Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Magnasco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Magnasco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Magnasco Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Magnasco Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Magnasco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Magnasco Lane offers parking.
Does 4912 Magnasco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Magnasco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Magnasco Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4912 Magnasco Lane has a pool.
Does 4912 Magnasco Lane have accessible units?
No, 4912 Magnasco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Magnasco Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Magnasco Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte