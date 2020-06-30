Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4901 Buckingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4901 Buckingham Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4901 Buckingham Drive
4901 Buckingham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4901 Buckingham Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, convenience walking distance to shopping center, 3 minutes drive to South Park Mall, 10 minutes drive to Uptown Charlotte
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4901 Buckingham Drive have any available units?
4901 Buckingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4901 Buckingham Drive have?
Some of 4901 Buckingham Drive's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4901 Buckingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Buckingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Buckingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Buckingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4901 Buckingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Buckingham Drive offers parking.
Does 4901 Buckingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Buckingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Buckingham Drive have a pool?
No, 4901 Buckingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Buckingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4901 Buckingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Buckingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Buckingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte