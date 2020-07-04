Rent Calculator
4865 Oglethorpe Place
4865 Oglethorpe Place
4865 Oglethorpe Place
Location
4865 Oglethorpe Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4151909)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place have any available units?
4865 Oglethorpe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4865 Oglethorpe Place currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Oglethorpe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Oglethorpe Place pet-friendly?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place offer parking?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place does not offer parking.
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place have a pool?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place have accessible units?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 Oglethorpe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 Oglethorpe Place does not have units with air conditioning.
