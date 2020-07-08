All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4836 Magnasco Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4836 Magnasco Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4836 Magnasco Lane

4836 Magnasco Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4836 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5726744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Magnasco Lane have any available units?
4836 Magnasco Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4836 Magnasco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Magnasco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Magnasco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4836 Magnasco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4836 Magnasco Lane offer parking?
No, 4836 Magnasco Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4836 Magnasco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4836 Magnasco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Magnasco Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4836 Magnasco Lane has a pool.
Does 4836 Magnasco Lane have accessible units?
No, 4836 Magnasco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Magnasco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4836 Magnasco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4836 Magnasco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4836 Magnasco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte