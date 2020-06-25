All apartments in Charlotte
4834 Muskogee Dr
4834 Muskogee Dr

4834 Muskogee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4834 Muskogee Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 story home in very popular community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom.
Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 Muskogee Dr have any available units?
4834 Muskogee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4834 Muskogee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Muskogee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Muskogee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4834 Muskogee Dr offer parking?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4834 Muskogee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Muskogee Dr have a pool?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Muskogee Dr have accessible units?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Muskogee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4834 Muskogee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4834 Muskogee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
