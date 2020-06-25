4834 Muskogee Dr

2 story home in very popular community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
