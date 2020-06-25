Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

4833 Dawnridge Drive - Wonderful, clean and updated home in a great location! This home is great for entertaining with a large open floorplan, an and eat in kitchen as well as great for relaxing with a screened in porch and sunken den that lead to a multiple tiered deck. The backyard is large and private with lots of beautiful tree cover. Heading upstairs, there is a very large master suite and a hidden bonus room for a home office, gym or rec room! The master suite gets great natural light and the large en suite bath has been updated. All of this and more in a great neighborhood that is close to it all. Seconds to shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes to 485 and a short drive to the Southpark Mall. Price offered is for an 18 month lease, inquire for other lease terms a year or longer. Take a look today!



