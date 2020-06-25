All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4833 Dawnridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4833 Dawnridge Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4833 Dawnridge Drive

4833 Dawnridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4833 Dawnridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
4833 Dawnridge Drive - Wonderful, clean and updated home in a great location! This home is great for entertaining with a large open floorplan, an and eat in kitchen as well as great for relaxing with a screened in porch and sunken den that lead to a multiple tiered deck. The backyard is large and private with lots of beautiful tree cover. Heading upstairs, there is a very large master suite and a hidden bonus room for a home office, gym or rec room! The master suite gets great natural light and the large en suite bath has been updated. All of this and more in a great neighborhood that is close to it all. Seconds to shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes to 485 and a short drive to the Southpark Mall. Price offered is for an 18 month lease, inquire for other lease terms a year or longer. Take a look today!

(RLNE5187731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive have any available units?
4833 Dawnridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4833 Dawnridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Dawnridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Dawnridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4833 Dawnridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4833 Dawnridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte